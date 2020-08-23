Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Stake Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,601 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Conagra Brands worth $22,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,581,000 after buying an additional 8,401,933 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,272,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,255,000 after buying an additional 67,577 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,666,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,623,000 after buying an additional 74,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,335,000 after buying an additional 321,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 44.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,030,000 after buying an additional 886,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $653,435.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,422 shares of company stock worth $13,145,465 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

