Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

CTBI opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $568.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,816,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,507,000 after buying an additional 41,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,587,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 437,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,326,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

