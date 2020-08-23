Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 338.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,429,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,084,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,137,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $935,794,000 after purchasing an additional 424,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,186 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100,018 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at $653,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,746 shares of company stock valued at $788,411 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,580,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

