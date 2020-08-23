Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $810,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 686,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 133.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 15.4% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

CWEN stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently -840.00%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

