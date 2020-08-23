ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LRGE opened at $45.36 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $45.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRGE. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 69,827 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000.

