Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $778.50 Million

Analysts expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to report $778.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $757.00 million and the highest is $807.00 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $891.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.75 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.88. The company had a trading volume of 140,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,094. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 27,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $1,791,125.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,390,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,605,825.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,179 shares of company stock worth $5,406,153. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

