Citigroup Upgrades Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $126.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $105.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.32. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $109.55.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,350,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 546,188 shares in the company, valued at $49,167,843.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $5,256,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,371.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,326,249 shares of company stock valued at $118,013,903 in the last three months. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,125,000 after buying an additional 353,749 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Elastic by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,782,000 after buying an additional 1,584,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after buying an additional 783,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 24.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,124,000 after buying an additional 607,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elastic by 68.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,898,000 after buying an additional 886,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

