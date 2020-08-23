Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,869 shares of company stock valued at $895,356 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $42.25. 17,379,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,010,194. The stock has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

