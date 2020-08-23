Chrysalis VCT plc. (CYS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on September 30th

Chrysalis VCT plc. (LON:CYS) declared a dividend on Friday, August 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CYS opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.56) on Friday. Chrysalis VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The firm has a market cap of $12.10 million and a P/E ratio of 85.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.48.

About Chrysalis VCT

Chrysalis VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializing in expansion acquisitions, management buyout, and turnaround investments. The fund primarily invests in small and medium sized companies across a variety of sectors and does not prefer to invest in startups and early stage high tech and pharmaceutical businesses.

