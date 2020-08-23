Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys $43,572.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.62 per share, with a total value of $43,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 833,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,531,456.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $71.49 on Friday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $398.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNBKA shares. TheStreet raised Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 29,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

