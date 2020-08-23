CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) Short Interest Update

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EBR.B stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3265 per share. This is a boost from CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s previous — dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 44,221.05 megawatts; 105 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 2,403 megawatts; and 2 nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

