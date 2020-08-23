Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.85.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

CE stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. Celanese has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Celanese will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2,766.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Celanese by 35.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 3,158.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 513.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

