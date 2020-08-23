Catchmark Timber Trust’s (CTT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 322.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 661,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 504,820 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.8% during the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 453,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 128.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 242,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,623,000 after buying an additional 240,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 105,873 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

