CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 434,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

CASI stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 388.71% and a negative return on equity of 53.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 2,952,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,609,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,836,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,393.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Larry Zhang purchased 20,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,290.70. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,585,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

