Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will announce $94.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Carnival posted sales of $6.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 98.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,742,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,765,110. Carnival has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1,368.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

