Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Cardinal Health worth $20,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

CAH opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

