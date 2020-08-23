Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.62

Canadian Banc Corp (TSE:BK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and traded as high as $6.84. Canadian Banc shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 6,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.01. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.0537 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Canadian Banc’s payout ratio is currently -29.95%.

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

