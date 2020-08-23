Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 329.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 88,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 735.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 49,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 20,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

JPM stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

