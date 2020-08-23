Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.14.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $157.00 on Friday. Cabot Microelectronics has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $174.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $274.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other news, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $178,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,453,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,433.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,516,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 6.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 133,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 70.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

