Brokerages Set On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) PT at GBX 400

Shares of On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 400 ($5.23).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

OTB stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.86) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 280.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 286.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. The stock has a market cap of $464.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88. On The Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 112.60 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.54).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

