Brokerages Set Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Target Price at €4.98

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €4.98 ($5.86).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBK shares. Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of CBK stock opened at €4.60 ($5.41) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12-month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €4.52 and a 200-day moving average of €4.19.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

