Brokerages Expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $474.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report sales of $474.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $463.66 million and the highest is $481.00 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $526.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%.

VNTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $218.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $9,749,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,552,000. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 3,886,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 128,120 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.