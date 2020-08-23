Brokerages Expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to report $127.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.70 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $161.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $521.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $479.64 million to $549.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $615.97 million, with estimates ranging from $567.20 million to $650.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $77.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Tilly’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,031,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 725,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 55,947 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.69. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

