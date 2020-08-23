Brokerages Expect SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) to post sales of $94.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.50 million. SVMK reported sales of $79.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $373.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.41 million to $376.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $448.25 million, with estimates ranging from $433.60 million to $462.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut SVMK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other SVMK news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $138,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $28,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,395 shares of company stock worth $10,279,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,150,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 120,640 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,048,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 175,603 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

SVMK stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.53.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

