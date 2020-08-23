Brokerages Anticipate SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SVMK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other SVMK news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,399 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $28,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,395 shares of company stock valued at $10,279,963 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SVMK by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SVMK during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. 1,264,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. SVMK has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.53.

SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

