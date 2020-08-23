Brokerages Anticipate Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post sales of $33.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $34.10 million. Greenlane reported sales of $44.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $136.60 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $171.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 115,267 shares of company stock worth $400,713 in the last quarter. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 105,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,044. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.36.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

