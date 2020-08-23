Brokerages Anticipate Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts expect Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) to announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Stephens increased their target price on Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6,916.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

