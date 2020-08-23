BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.57. BorgWarner reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,696,813. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.