bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $28,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,688 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,716 shares of company stock worth $110,272. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 451,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. Equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

