Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph acquired 109,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $918,883.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,443,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,155,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 129,041 shares of company stock worth $1,140,697 over the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blue Apron by 310.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 442,442 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 57.1% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 56.7% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 543,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 196,519 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at about $1,360,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APRN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Blue Apron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

NYSE:APRN opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.53. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.21%. The firm had revenue of $131.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.