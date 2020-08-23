Block-Logic Price Tops $0.0169 on Major Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $386,441.94 and approximately $66.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00044203 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

