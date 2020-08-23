Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) Short Interest Down 26.9% in July

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $625,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 30.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 155.4% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 163,175 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,684 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.