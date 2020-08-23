BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of BKN opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.
About BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Story: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.