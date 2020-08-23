BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BKN opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

