BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in BlackRock by 26.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $584.04. 416,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,045. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $605.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $573.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

