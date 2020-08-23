Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Blackrock Health Sciences Trust to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 76.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 57,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 56.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $830,000.

Shares of NYSE BME opened at $42.96 on Friday. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

