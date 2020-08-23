Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Trading 88.1% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00065465 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00771846 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.01434196 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,545.87 or 0.99374086 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00012356 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00167093 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

