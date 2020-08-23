BidaskClub Lowers Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Strong Sell

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $776.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nevada A. Kent purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,627.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $146,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $251,378. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 715,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 424,037 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 514,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 427,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,299,000 after buying an additional 208,262 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

