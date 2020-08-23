Beazley PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beazley PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Beazley in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beazley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Beazley in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Beazley alerts:

BZLYF opened at $5.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. Beazley has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.