BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the July 15th total of 822,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 987,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BBAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. BBVA Banco Frances has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $678.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.23). BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

