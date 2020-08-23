Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

BXRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Baudax Bio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Baudax Bio has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.98). On average, equities research analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.