Basic Attention Token (BAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $593.47 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $593.47 million and $290.37 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 40.2% higher against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00003502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039936 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.62 or 0.05462105 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00045002 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

BAT is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,458,750,288 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

