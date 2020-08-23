Bank of The West Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 829,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,155,000 after purchasing an additional 129,900 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Truist Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 323,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 241,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

