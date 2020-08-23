Bank of The West Sells 2,539 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Bank of The West reduced its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 30,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 254,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $100.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $125.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.