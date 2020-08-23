Bank of The West Sells 1,693 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of The West trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in American Express were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in American Express by 1,124.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Express by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in American Express by 170.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,218 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in American Express by 877.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,103,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $302,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,977,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

AXP stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.