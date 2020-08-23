Bank of The West Sells 135 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Bank of The West decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Baxter International by 118.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average is $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

