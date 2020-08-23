Bank of The West Reduces Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Bank of The West reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $178.59 on Friday. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.92 and a 200-day moving average of $187.52.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their price objective on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.84.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.