Bank of The West Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in General Electric were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in General Electric by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 98,709 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 342,047 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.89. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

