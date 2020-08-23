Axa SA (EPA:CS) Receives €23.03 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Axa SA (EPA:CS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.03 ($27.10).

CS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.90 ($30.47) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA stock opened at €17.21 ($20.24) on Thursday. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.68.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.