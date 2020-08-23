AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.14. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AVIVA PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

