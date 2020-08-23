AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,350,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,406,248,000 after acquiring an additional 404,029 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,298,000 after purchasing an additional 725,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,569,000 after purchasing an additional 78,538 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,647,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,649,000 after acquiring an additional 526,984 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,857,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,241,000 after purchasing an additional 33,011 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB stock opened at $152.41 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

